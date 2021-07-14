SMi Trial™ "Closes the Loop" by Confronting One of the Biggest Problems in Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ScienceMedia announces that SMi Trial’s fully mobile, fully compatible, just-in-time solution closes the loop in clinical trials. Clinical trials are embedded in a clinical process of humans caring for humans. The complex communication between doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and patients all around the world makes closing the loop difficult. How do you communicate the process intervention or required change to a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, lab tech, or other staff members who are charged with a critical procedure, like sample collection, or patient injection? The answer is through the most commonly used pieces of technology that humans have: mobile devices.

