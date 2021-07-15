Already sitting on a major stem cell bank, Generate looks to grow its regenerative medicines business

Generate Life Sciences is the largest private newborn stem cell biorepository, and with the announcement of its own in-house manufacturing facility, the company is looking to grow its regenerative medicine pipeline.

Generate has established a facility in La Jolla, CA, to provide end-to-end manufacturing for newborn stem cell biologics. The site will allow Generate to evolve as it adds a personalized therapeutics developer to its current business model. The new site has been designed to harness mesenchymal stem cells from the tissue of the umbilical cord.

“With this facility, we will have the in-house capability to take these stem cells through the complete process of collection, cryogenic storage and ultimately biologics manufacturing,” CMO Jaime Shamonki said in a press release. “This will allow us to power our studies in a much more efficient and streamlined manner and help us better serve the families who have stored over 1.2 million stem…

Click here to view original post