Catalent lands 2 new partnerships, including for glioblastoma drug; US drops $153M into pandemic preparedness

It’s been a quiet few weeks for one of the busiest CDMOs out there, but Catalent broke its lull with the announcement of two partnerships this week.

Curtana Pharmaceuticals, an Austin, TX-based preclinical company, announced a partnership with the manufacturer Thursday to make CT-179, its drug therapy for glioblastoma, medulloblastoma and other brain cancers.

CT-179 is a selective small molecule inhibitor of LIG2, a transcription factor essential to early brain development but often not expressed in adult brain cells. The development will take place at Catalent’s San Diego facility.

Catalent is also diving further into the world of cannabidiols as it has undertaken a feasibility study for the development of a CBD anesthetic premedication.

The candidate would use Zydis, Catalent’s orally disintegrating tablet technology that disperses almost instantly in a patient’s mouth without water. JOS Pharmaceuticals signed on to provide its CBD extracted from certified hemp to help develop se•d8,…

