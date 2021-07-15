Common Medication Used to Reduce Cholesterol Levels May Reduce COVID-19 Severity 

Using anonymized medical records from a national registry, UC San Diego researchers confirm earlier findings that statins may substantially minimize adverse outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infection.
