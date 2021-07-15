LOS ANGELES: LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Generate Life Sciences (Generate) today announced the establishment of its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in La Jolla, Calif. which will enable end-to-end manufacturing for newborn stem cell biologics. This facility will represent a big step in the evolution of Generate and its broader life sciences platform — adding the role of a personalized therapeutics developer with in-house manufacturing capabilities to its core international donor gamete, genetics service and newborn stem cell preservation business.
Generate Life Sciences Establishes Newborn Stem Cell Manufacturing Facility to Support the Development of Personalized Therapeutics
