Generate Life Sciences Establishes Newborn Stem Cell Manufacturing Facility to Support the Development of Personalized Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES: LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Generate Life Sciences (Generate) today announced the establishment of its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in La Jolla, Calif. which will enable end-to-end manufacturing for newborn stem cell biologics. This facility will represent a big step in the evolution of Generate and its broader life sciences platform — adding the role of a personalized therapeutics developer with in-house manufacturing capabilities to its core international donor gamete, genetics service and newborn stem cell preservation business.

