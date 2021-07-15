Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens cGMP Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Facility in Carlsbad, California

WALTHAM, Mass.: WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, has opened a new cGMP plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, Calif., enabling it to meet rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA-based therapies and vital mRNA-based vaccines. "Demand for commercial plasmid DNA is outpacing supply as the development of transformative gene therapies and vaccines accelerates globally," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing such as this ensure that our customers have reliable access to the high-quality materials and capabilities that have become vital for the production of these new lifesaving medicines and the patients in need."

