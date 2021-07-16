3D “Assembloid” Shows How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Brain Cells

July 16, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on 3D “Assembloid” Shows How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Brain Cells

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine have produced a stem cell model that demonstrates a potential route of entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into the human brain.

