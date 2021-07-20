BOSTON & SAN DIEGO & TAMPA, Fla. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anzu Partners held its first closing of a third venture fund and has $130M in commitments to date toward a $300M target size.
Anzu Partners Launches Third Venture Capital Fund for Breakthrough Industrial and Life Science Technologies
