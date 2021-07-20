Anzu Partners Launches Third Venture Capital Fund for Breakthrough Industrial and Life Science Technologies

July 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Anzu Partners Launches Third Venture Capital Fund for Breakthrough Industrial and Life Science Technologies

BOSTON & SAN DIEGO & TAMPA, Fla. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anzu Partners held its first closing of a third venture fund and has $130M in commitments to date toward a $300M target size.
Click here to view original post