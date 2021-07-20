Aptose to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the close of the market.
