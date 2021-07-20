Debut Biotech Partners with Battelle Team to Transform Plastic Waste into High-Value Resources under DARPA’s ReSource Program

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, Debut Biotech, a cell-free biomanufacturing platform, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Battelle, the world’s largest non-for profit (501(c)3) independent private R&D organization, to transform energy-dense plastic waste into useful materials as part of DARPA’s ReSource Program. Debut Biotech will specifically focus on optimization of innovative polymer degrading enzymes, biological chassis systems, and techniques to generate high-value materials on-demand that have applications across industries.

