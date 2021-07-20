New Delta Variant Protective Kit From Sperry West

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A FREE comprehensive business safety kit ($370. Value) is now being given by Sperry West, San Diego CA, with every order for the company’s TEMPCAM™ body temperature alerting camera system. The safety kit contains a blood pressure tester, a pulse oximeter, an industrial first aid kit with recommended OSHA/ANSI products. A no-touch thermometer is also included to provide a secondary test when the camera alerts to elevated body temperature. Other items include a small, ultra-bright LED flashlight, eye medication, finger splints, other first aid items and a carrying/storage bag.

