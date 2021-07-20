Salk Professor and neuroscientist Kay Tye wins Blavatnik National Award for Young Scientists

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Kay Tye has been named one of three winners of the prestigious Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists, one of the world’s largest unrestricted prizes for early-career researchers. Tye, the laureate in the Life Sciences category, will receive $250,000 for her trailblazing work in studying the neural circuits and behaviors related to anxiety and social interaction.

“We are thrilled Kay has been recognized by the Blavatnik National Awards for her tremendous early contributions to neuroscience,” says Salk President and Professor Rusty Gage. “She is an extremely talented researcher and we are delighted she’s a leader at Salk, helping us achieve excellence in this exciting new age of science.”

Tye, who is a professor in Salk’s Systems Neurobiology Laboratory and holds the Wylie Vale Chair, seeks to understand the neural circuit basis of emotion that leads to motivated behaviors such as social interaction, reward-seeking and avoidance….

