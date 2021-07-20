Sorrento Therapeutics Announces the Formation of Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico for Commercialization of COVI-STIX and Development of Sorrento’s Portfolio of COVID-19 Products in Mexico and Parts of Latin America

July 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics Announces the Formation of Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico for Commercialization of COVI-STIX and Development of Sorrento’s Portfolio of COVID-19 Products in Mexico and Parts of Latin America

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that it has formed a subsidiary company based in Mexico City, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), to support the clinical development and registration of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to develop and commercialize in Mexico and other Latin America territories.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

March 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based antibody biopharmaceutical company, Mabpharm Limited (Hong Kong S… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Receives FDA Clearance to Start Clinical Trial of Anti-CD47 Antibody, Discovered from Fully Human G-MAB Library, for Treatment of Multiple Malignancies

March 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Receives FDA Clearance to Start Clinical Trial of Anti-CD47 Antibody, Discovered from Fully Human G-MAB Library, for Treatment of Multiple Malignancies

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the FDA has cleared Sorrento’s internally developed anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, STI-6643, which was discovered from Sorrento’… […]