Sorrento Therapeutics Announces the Formation of Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico for Commercialization of COVI-STIX and Development of Sorrento’s Portfolio of COVID-19 Products in Mexico and Parts of Latin America

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that it has formed a subsidiary company based in Mexico City, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), to support the clinical development and registration of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to develop and commercialize in Mexico and other Latin America territories.

