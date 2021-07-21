Ensysce Biosciences to Host Virtual Investor Day on July 27, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm EDT.
