Heron Therapeutics Announces Publication Showing Reduction of Pain and Opioid Use Compared to Bupivacaine in Patients 65 and Older with ZYNRELEF™

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced the online publication of new analysis evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution in adults aged 65 years and older undergoing bunionectomy and hernia repair from the Phase 3 EPOCH 1 and EPOCH 2 studies. The analysis, published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain Management, showed that 58% of bunionectomy and 87% of hernia repair patients aged 65 years and older receiving ZYNRELEF required no opioids to manage their postoperative pain through 72 hours following surgery. Further, throughout the 72-hour period, the mean pain intensity never rose above the mild range.

