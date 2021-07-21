Ionis to hold second quarter 2021 financial results webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and report on pipeline and business progress. Interested parties may access the webcast at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

