Paramita Therapeutics, Inc. Awarded Competitive Grant From the National Science Foundation

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Paramita Therapeutics, Inc. (Paramita) has been awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $255,990 to conduct research and development work on a novel dual-function therapeutic/vaccine product, designated as TheraVax™. TheraVax not only can block entry of SARS-CoV-2 but also can activate the immune system to produce effector T cells and neutralizing antibodies to eliminate SARS-CoV-2. This unique dual-function therapeutic/vaccine could work at an early stage of infection to prevent hospitalization and in mild or severe disease to block viral spread while activating appropriate immune responses.

