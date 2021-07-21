The pivot: Turnstone Biologics opens a new chapter with a switch to clinical development and a new venture round to pay for it

In biotech, most startups get about 5 years to get their preclinical act in order and jump into human studies before the backers get restive and start looking for the exits. At the 2015-founded Turnstone Biologics, they hit that line. But instead of losing its investors’ interest, it’s been picking up speed and backers.

Now, with a lead oncolytic virus in an early-stage study and a second therapy from the TIL side poised for an IND, the team under CEO Sammy Farah has changed the story to clinical development. And they scored an $80 million Series D from a broad syndicate to get this new chapter under way in style.

“Turnstone evolved, I think, in a more traditional way than the companies being developed today are,” says Farah. “We raised, before this Series D, 3 venture capital rounds. And they’ve all been pretty modest.”

The total was $90 million for…

Click here to view original post