ViaCyte Appoints Dr. Jon Wilensky as Head of Surgery

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., an innovator in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, announced today that it has appointed Jon Wilensky, MD, MBA, FACS, as Head of Surgery. Dr. Wilensky will be responsible for training surgeons and advancing innovative approaches for ViaCyte’s pancreatic islet cell replacement therapies. Dr. Wilensky is a board-certified plastic surgeon and joins ViaCyte after having functioned in an advisory capacity to the company since 2014. He formerly served as the lead surgeon for clinical trials involving both implantable continuous glucose monitors and ViaCyte’s implantable cell therapy pipeline. In prior roles, Dr. Wilensky has consulted for numerous other early- and mid-stage companies developing related technologies. Previously, he served in teaching and practice positions with University of California-San Diego School of Medicine in both the Plastic Surgery and Endocrinology/Metabolism Divisions.

