Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces First Patient Dosed With its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento Therapeutics, as a First-Line Treatment of Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HKEX: 950, “Lee’s Pharm”) announced today that, on July 15, 2021, China Oncology Focus Limited (“COF”), a subsidiary of Lee’s Pharm, has enrolled the first patient in China in the Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double blinded, placebo controlled clinical trial of Socazolimab (anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, formerly known as ZKAB001) combined with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). The clinical trial clearance was granted by China’s National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) in March 2021.
