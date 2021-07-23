Senator Toni Atkins Visits Hospital to Recognize Plans for New Hillcrest Campus

July 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Senator Toni Atkins Visits Hospital to Recognize Plans for New Hillcrest Campus

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins visited UC San Diego Medical Center today to recognize a $30 million allocation in the 2021-2022 California state budget that will support the redevelopment of the new Hillcrest hospital.

Click to view original post

Related Articles