UC San Diego Receives $35 Million in State Funding for New California Coastal Research Vessel

California legislators have allocated UC San Diego $35 million to design and build a new coastal research vessel with a first-of-its-kind hydrogen-hybrid propulsion system. The new vessel will be operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
