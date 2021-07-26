Biogen and Ionis report positive topline clinical data on investigational Alzheimer’s disease treatment at AAIC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CARLSBAD, Calif.: CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CARLSBAD, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that topline data from a Phase 1b placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose clinical study showed that BIIB080/IONIS-MAPTRx met its primary objective of safety and tolerability in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. The study demonstrated robust time and dose dependent lowering of tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) over the three-month treatment period and sustained reductions during the six-month post-treatment period.

