OncoSec to Participate in Fireside Chat at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Leuthner, and Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Development Officer, Sandra Aung, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held Monday, August, 9th – Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference Date: Monday, August 9th Time: 2:00pm ET

