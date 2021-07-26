Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Cynthia Collins to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nadsaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the appointment of biotechnology industry veteran Cynthia Collins to its Board of Directors, effective July 23, 2021.
