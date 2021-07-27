Biotech Networks Hosts First Virtual Career Fair Focused on Improving Diversity in California’s Life Science Industry

SAN DIEGO and SAN FRANCISCO: SAN DIEGO and SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Biotech Networks, the premier life science organization catalyzing connections between thousands of professionals in the field globally, is hosting the first virtual career fair focused on improving diversity in California’s life science industry. Biotech Networks pivoted in 2020 to virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging cutting edge software to ensure that valuable connections that fuel life science research and development advancements continue to be made. Biotech Networks is now leveraging this expertise and has partnered with organizations to accelerate the hiring process by connecting college and graduate-level job seekers with hiring companies at a diversity-focused career fair August 10th.

