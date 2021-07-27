Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin at the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) Asia Congress

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present clinical and pre-clinical data, including updated analyses from the Phase 2 STRIVE study and an in vitro evaluation of rezafungin activity against Candida and Aspergillus spp. isolates collected in Asia-Pacific countries, in two presentations at the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) Asia Congress taking place virtually from August 6-8, 2021.

Click here to view original post