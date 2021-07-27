Halozyme To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will lead the call. On the same date, Halozyme will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 following the close of trading. To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5694076. After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

