Novo Holdings Leads US$ 118M Series C Investment in Genomatica

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SAN DIEGO: COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Novo Holdings, a leading international life science investor, today announces that it has led the US$ 118M Series C financing in new portfolio company Genomatica, which harnesses biology to remake everyday products and materials with a reduced environmental impact. The funding will be used to accelerate the global commercialization and expansion of Genomatica’s sustainable materials, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100 million tons per year.

