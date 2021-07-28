Debut Biotech and DIC Enter into Joint Development to Biomanufacture Natural, Sustainable Colors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, Debut Biotech, a next generation biomanufacturing platform harnessing cell-free enzymes announced entry into a joint development with DIC, a fine chemicals company. The multi-million dollar deal, spanning several years, will enable Debut Biotech and DIC to leverage advanced biomanufacturing approaches to produce natural color ingredients to be used across DIC’s and Debut’s portfolio of products. The new approach for the production of a range of color ingredients will have applications across many industries, from food and cosmetics to health products.

