Heron Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from HOPE (Helping Opioid Prescription Elimination), Showing ZYNRELEF™ Minimizes the Need for Opioids in a Real-World Setting, With 95% of Patients Experiencing an Opioid-free Recovery

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced the results from the HOPE Hernia-1 study of ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) in hernia repair surgery have been published online by Pain and Therapy in an article entitled, "Opioid-Free Recovery After Hernia Repair With HTX-011 as the Foundation of a Non-Opioid, Multimodal Analgesia Regimen in a Real-World Setting." In this study, ZYNRELEF, used with scheduled over-the-counter oral analgesics (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) and a personalized opioid prescription algorithm in a real-world environment, enabled more than 90% of patients to be discharged without an opioid prescription, with no callbacks for pain management and 95% of patients to recover opioid-free.

