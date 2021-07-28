NuVasive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Net sales increased 44.8% to $294.8 million, or 43.3% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating margin of 3.6%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.9%; and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.60.

