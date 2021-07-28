Obesity and Cardiovascular Factors Combine to Cause Cognitive Decline in Latinos

July 28, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Obesity and Cardiovascular Factors Combine to Cause Cognitive Decline in Latinos

Obesity is a major public health issue among Latinos, and a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. But in a new study, researchers at UC San Diego report that cardiometabolic abnormalities, such as hypertension, are more strongly associated with cognitive decline than obesity alone.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles