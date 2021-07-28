PathO3Gen Solutions Introduces Innovative UVZone Disinfection Technology at Left of Boom VII Conference

ST PETERSBURG, Fla.: ST PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PathO3Gen Solutions presented multi-patented Ozone + UVC UVZone Disinfection Technology at the Seventh annual Left of Boom VII conference this month, developed by Intelligence Research Institute (IRI) and hosted by the Center for Information Convergence and Strategy (CICS) at San Diego State University. There is clearly a need for technology such as the UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station to mitigate global biosecurity threats.

