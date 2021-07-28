SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced a second quarter update highlighting the progress of its development pipeline, growth of its U.S. operations and upcoming milestones.
Click here to view original post
PYC Therapeutics Highlights Advancement of Ocular and CNS Development Programs And Continued U.S. Expansion in Second Quarter 2021 Update
SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced a second quarter update highlighting the progress of its development pipeline, growth of its U.S. operations and upcoming milestones.