Viking Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on its clinical pipeline and other corporate developments.

