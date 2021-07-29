Explora BioLabs Opens New Facility in San Carlos, Calif.

SAN CARLOS, Calif.: SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Explora BioLabs, a national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services based in San Diego, opened a new facility in the San Francisco Bay region on July 26, 2021. The facility, located in San Carlos between San Francisco and San Jose, joins other Explora BioLabs facilities in the region that opened recently or are planned to open (an Alameda location opened in May, and two South San Francisco facilities will open by December 2021).

