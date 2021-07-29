Ionis completes enrollment in pivotal NEURO-TTRansform study of eplontersen

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced it has completed enrollment of NEURO-TTRansform, the company’s Phase 3 study of eplontersen, formerly AKCEA-TTR-LRx, for people with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN). The company has exceeded the enrollment target in NEURO-TTRansform and expects to register more than 160 patients in the study.

Click here to view original post