Oncternal Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

July 29, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Oncternal’s management will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to provide a comprehensive business update and discuss the Company’s financial results.

