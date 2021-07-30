Halozyme to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Elaine Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will virtually represent the company in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time. An audio-only direct link of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 6 months following the event. To access the link, please visit Halozyme’s website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

