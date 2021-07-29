Histogen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

July 31, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Histogen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Histogen Announces Closing of $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

November 16, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Histogen Announces Closing of $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biologi… […]