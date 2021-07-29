Histogen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

