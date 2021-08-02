Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $100 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Avidity intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Avidity. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

