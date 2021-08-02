Avidity Biosciences Receives IND Clearance from FDA to Proceed with the Phase 1/2 MARINA™ Trial of AOC 1001 in Adults with Myotonic Dystrophy (DM1)

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the company to proceed with the Phase 1/2 MARINA™ clinical trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

