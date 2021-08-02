Lp(a) HORIZON achieves 50% enrollment in trial to assess the safety and efficacy of pelacarsen in reducing recurrent cardiovascular events

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) today announced that pelacarsen, formerly known as AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, and licensed by Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for exclusive worldwide development and commercialization, continues to advance in the clinic as the potential first-in-class treatment for lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a)-driven cardiovascular disease. The Novartis pivotal Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes study of pelacarsen, Lp(a) HORIZON (NCT04023552), has reached 50% enrollment with a target goal of 7,680 trial participants.

