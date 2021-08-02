Micronoma Wins Bio-IT World Innovative Practices Award

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Micronoma, the first cancer detection biotech company to diagnose cancer at an early stage with microbiome-driven liquid biopsy technology, announces that they are the recipient of the Bio-IT World Innovative Practices Award. This elite awards program highlights outstanding examples of how technology innovations and strategic initiatives can advance life sciences research, from basic biomedical research to drug development and beyond.

Click here to view original post