Sorrento Receives FDA Authorization to Start Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Proprietary, “Off-the-Shelf”, Allogeneic anti-CD38 DAR-T (Dimeric Antigen Receptor-T) Cell Therapy to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the FDA has authorized Sorrento’s IND application for the Phase 1 clinical testing of its allogeneic anti-CD38 Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) – T Cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The proprietary CD38 DAR-T cell therapy candidate demonstrated strong cytotoxic activity in preclinical studies. DAR-T product candidates are produced using Sorrento’s proprietary, non-viral knockout-knockin (KOKI) technology, which potentially allows for improved specificity, stability and potency, and enables an off-the-shelf treatment approach, thereby eliminating the need for patients to undergo leukapheresis and undesirable treatment delays to perform cell harvesting, manufacturing and release prior to treatment for each individual cancer patient.
