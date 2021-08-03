AXIM® Biotechnologies to Acquire Technology Including Two FDA-Cleared 510(k)’s for Diagnostic Testing of Dry Eye Disease

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a leader in the development of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and cancer, announced today that the Company has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire the technology for the testing of Dry Eye Disease (DED), including two FDA authorizations and approvals for the commercial sale of two ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests.
Related Articles
AXIM® Biotechnologies Releases Rapid NeuCovix™ Test Results Showing Strong Agreement with COVID-19-Based Neutralization Tests
SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announces the completion of … […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Announces Cultivation Agreement to Establish Company’s First Domestic Industrial Hemp Source & Begins Harvesting
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM? Biotechnologies, Inc. (?AXIM? Biotech,? ?AXIM? or ?the Company?) (OTCQB: AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that it has signed a cultivation agreement wit… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files for Approval for Use of Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations in Canada and the EU
SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics has filed for… Click here to view original post… […]