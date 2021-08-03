AXIM® Biotechnologies to Acquire Technology Including Two FDA-Cleared 510(k)’s for Diagnostic Testing of Dry Eye Disease

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc . (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a leader in the development of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and cancer, announced today that the Company has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire the technology for the testing of Dry Eye Disease (DED), including two FDA authorizations and approvals for the commercial sale of two ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests.

Click here to view original post