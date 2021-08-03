Regulus Therapeutics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Aug: SAN DIEGO, Aug, 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that it will report financial results and highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close.

