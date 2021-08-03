Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants of Concerns

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN (“Instituto National de Medicine Genomica”) to cooperate in the development, testing and support of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to commercialize in Mexico.

