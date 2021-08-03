Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants of Concerns

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN (“Instituto National de Medicine Genomica”) to cooperate in the development, testing and support of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to commercialize in Mexico.
Related Articles
Sorrento Announces Selection of T-VIVA-19™ as Targeted Protein Vaccine Candidate for SARS-CoV-2
SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has published a pre-print publication (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.29.178616v1.full.pdf) describing initia… […]
Sorrento Announces Dosing of COVID-19 Patients in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVIDROPS, a Highly Potent Neutralizing Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2 Including Delta and Alpha Variants of Concern, in an At-Home Outpatient Setting in United Kingdom
SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that COVID-19 patients have been dosed in its Phase 2 efficacy trial. Approximately 350 outpatients with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be enrolled in this large double-blind, randomized clinical… Click here to view original post… […]
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. […]