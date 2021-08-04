Graphic Warning Labels on Cigarette Packaging Changes Perceptions

August 4, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Graphic Warning Labels on Cigarette Packaging Changes Perceptions

A Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego clinical trial showed that graphic warning labels on cigarette packaging changes perceptions of smokers to recognize the negative consequences of tobacco and consider quitting.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

UC San Diego Library’s Special Collections and Archives Acquires First African Americana Collection

February 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on UC San Diego Library’s Special Collections and Archives Acquires First African Americana Collection

The UC San Diego Library announced today the addition of its first African Americana collection—the Turner Collection—to its Special Collections & Archives (SC&A). Donated by Steve Turner, a UC San Diego alumnus… […]